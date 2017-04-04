Share This: Sigourney Weaver Says Avatar 2 Starts Shooting By This Fall Neil

Okay, so we’re practically nearing a whole decade since James Cameron changed the face of 3D movies with a little sci-fi odyssey called Avatar. Waiting this long for a sequel wasn’t the original plan (it was once slated for 2018, which clearly ain’t happening), but year after year the franchise has been cursed with further delays.

Finally, Sigourney Weaver (who played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film—and apparently has a new role in the sequels, seeing that her character died) confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that state-of-the-art cameras will be rolling by the fall:

“We’re starting training, and we’re starting—hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”

Weaver then continued to reassure fans that the wait will ultimately be worth it, also saying to THR:

“I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all.” Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They’re well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

For all you tech-heads, Cameron plans to show off Avatar 2 and beyond with a Christie Mirage 4KLH 4K 120Hz 3DLP 3D RGB laser projector, which boasts 3D, 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. However, by the time part 3, 4, and 5 actually do arrive, who knows what kind of futuristic gizmos we’ll be using to put media into our brains. Might we suggest Edward Nygma’s Remote Encephalogram Stimulator Box for an even more immersive viewing experience.

In case you’ve lost count, Cameron previously told The Daily Beast that he plans on making at least four more sequels to the original Avatar, and he’s pretty much written them all:

“My focus isn’t on Avatar 2. My focus is on Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 equally. That’s exactly how I’m approaching it. They’ve all been developed equally. I’ve just finished the script to Avatar 5. I’m now starting the process of active prep.”

Since we won’t be seeing a new Avatar movie for at least another three years, here’s a reminder about what the original film looked like—though you’ll probably need another refresher closer to 2020.