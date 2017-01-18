Share This: Attack On Titan May Be Coming To A Theatre Near You Sara

Ultra-popular Japanese manga and anime series Attack on Titan could be getting its North American big-screen debut.

According to recent reports, Warner Bros. is in talks to acquire the American film rights for the series. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’s producer David Heyman, who also produced the 2013 hit Gravity as well as all eight Harry Potter movies, will be producing the film.

The American Titan is planned to be a remake of the two-part Japanese live-action Attack on Titan feature film, suggesting that the Warner Bros. version will also be live-action as opposed to animated. There has been no news as to whether or not the American film will also be broken into two parts, though given the history of book to movie adaptations such as The Hunger Games, and The Hobbit, the decision to make two films instead of one would be unsurprising.

The original anime series follows what happens to main character Eren Jaegar, his adopted sister Mikasa Ackermann, and his friend Armin Arlert after a “Titan” breaks down the wall that has separated Titans and humans for years and invades their hometown, presenting the opportunity for the other Titans to invade.

From its action-packed fight scenes to its heart-string tugging moments of drama, Attack on Titan seems to be one of the few anime series to have achieved widespread success overseas. A Titan movie is likely to attract large crowds, especially since the series’ infamous battle scenes are bound to look and sound amazing in theatres.

However, the film adaptation of another popular manga series, Ghost in the Shell, has been a subject of controversy in recent months due to its questionable casting choices. It’ll likely be at least another few months until any casting news about Attack on Titan is released, but until then it’s safe to say that we’re excited to see what Warner and Heyman will come up with.