Asa Butterfield Chats About The Space Between Him And His Science Heroes

The Space Between Us is the newest sci-fi romance to hit theatres and the film’s star, Asa Butterfield, dropped by InnerSpace to chat about life in outer space.

Set in the near future, the (spoiler free) story goes like this: a kick-ass female astronaut launches to Mars only to find out that she’s pregnant. (OMG!) Fast forward nine months and we have Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield)—the first child to be born on Mars and grow up in the galaxy. So cool, right?! Using the Internet, Gardner forms a looonng-distance friendship with a girl from Earth named Tulsa (Britt Robertson), wishing on every chance for an interplanetary trip to meet her.

For Butterfield, the film isn’t just your typical sci-fi flick.

“It’s got this science fiction backdrop but it is telling a love story. It’s a road trip as well. But if anything I think it is also a coming of age film,” he said. “I feel like my character in this movie is trying to find out where he belongs and what the hell it means to be a human being.”

The coolest thing about making The Space Between Us? Butterfield says it was meeting his longtime idols, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, at the movie’s New York City premiere.

“I was completely gob smacked. I looked back to see [Bill Nye] and Neil DeGrasse Tyson was there and I was like what is going on? I thought, ‘Why are they here? They are here to see my film!’ I thought, ‘Wow.’”

Catch The Space Between Us in theatres now.