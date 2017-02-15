How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

An Arrival Spoof: Cause We Really, Really Want To Talk To Aliens

February 15, 2017
Amy P

Weeknights 6e 3p

If you’re like us at InnerSpace, then you’ve spent a significant portion of your life fantasizing about first contact with extraterrestrials.

So when we had the opportunity to communicate with the aliens from Arrival, we sent forth our brave hosts with one, strong message (find out in the clip below!).

In turn, the aliens had a very important message for us—an InnerSpace logogram in their Heptapod language. Full disclosure: the art was actually designed by artist Martine Bertrand who designed the logograms for the actual film. Lucky us!

Watch InnerSpace‘s Arrival spoof below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Mulan Finds Its Director (And Also Here Are The Best Disney ‘Go Ti...
News
Laura Palmer’s Secret Diary Is Becoming An Audiobook
News
This Is The Droid You’re Looking For: Star Wars Has Its New R2-D2
News
Kerry Washington Might Be Playing Domino In Deadpool 2
INNERSPACE CLIPS