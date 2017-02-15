Share This: An Arrival Spoof: Cause We Really, Really Want To Talk To Aliens Amy P

If you’re like us at InnerSpace, then you’ve spent a significant portion of your life fantasizing about first contact with extraterrestrials.

So when we had the opportunity to communicate with the aliens from Arrival, we sent forth our brave hosts with one, strong message (find out in the clip below!).

In turn, the aliens had a very important message for us—an InnerSpace logogram in their Heptapod language. Full disclosure: the art was actually designed by artist Martine Bertrand who designed the logograms for the actual film. Lucky us!

Watch InnerSpace‘s Arrival spoof below.