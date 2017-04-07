Share This: Arnie Is Through With Conan, Predator, And Expendables… But Not Superheroes Jon

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s press tour for his new movie Aftermath has been a blood bath for fans hoping to see the 69-year-old actor revive some of his most enduring characters. While it’s still possible we’ll see another worthy Terminator sequel some day, the actor made it clear that Sylvester Stallone’s departure from The Expendables franchise also spells the end for him. (“There is no Expendables without Sly.”) He also confirmed that he passed on the new Predator movie. “They asked me, and I read it, and I didn’t like it—whatever they offered,” he told Yahoo! Movies. “So I’m not going to do that, no. Except if there’s a chance that they rewrite it, or make it a more significant role. But the way it is now, no, I won’t do that.”

If that’s not bad enough, producer Chris Morgan—on his own press tour for The Fate of the Furious—revealed that Arnie’s return to Conan the Barbarian territory has also been scrapped. “At the end of the day, the studio decided that they weren’t gonna make that,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I gotta say, it’s honestly a heartbreak. I love that first movie so much, so much, it’s one of my favorite movies. We had Will Beall do a draft… he killed it. Our take was Conan, 30 years later, a story like the Clint Eastwood Unforgiven. It was so awesome. Ultimately, the budget was big, the studio was not really sure of the title, and the relevance in the marketplace. They ended up letting it go.”

So what’s left for Schwarzenegger to do? According to the actor—who played Mr. Freeze in 1997’s Batman & Robin—he’s still game for another superhero movies. “I think all of those movies, if they’re written well, they’re entertaining,” he told Fandango. “If it’s Batman or Batman & Robin or X-Men or Spider-Man—all of them. If they’re written well, they have a great life.”

Whether that aspiration goes anywhere or not, Arnie’s back in action theatres today with Aftermath. Check out the trailer below: