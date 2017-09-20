Share This: Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton Will Be Back For More Terminator Jon

In the two-plus years since Terminator Genisys was released—to mostly negative reactions—the future of the series has been uncertain, but the people involved keep giving us hope for a return to the franchise’s roots.

Producer David Ellison has promised that the next film will revive the sensibilities of Terminator 2, while James Cameron has suggested that it will be the first film in a new trilogy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron is now ready to deliver on those promises. The filmmaker has revealed and/or confirmed that Tim Miller (Deadpool) will direct the next film, Cameron will produce, and they will be joined by the series’ two defining actors: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The latter is particularly noteworthy, as Hamilton hasn’t appeared in a Terminator movie since 1991. “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron explained. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

However, that progressive sentiment is somewhat diluted by’s Cameron’s revelation that the new film will star someone several decades Hamilton’s junior. “We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centrepiece of the new story,” he explained. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

According to IMDb, the first film is tentatively scheduled for 2019. That may seem like a long time, but you’ll have to wait even longer for Cameron’s four Avatar sequels.

In the meantime, relive the old school glory with these Terminator 1 and 2 trailers.