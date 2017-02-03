Share This: Are Michael Bay And Optimus Prime Through With Transformers? Jon

Nearly a decade has passed since the release of Michael Bay’s first Transformers movie, and the release of the fifth installment (Transformers: The Last Knight) is just over a month away. Based on a new plot synopsis posted on the franchise’s Facebook page, you can expect one major presence to be absent—at least at the outset.

“Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone,” the synopsis explains. “The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.”

However, if the franchise survives, don’t be surprised if it continues without director Michael Bay. “With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last,” he wrote on his official site, before clarifying that he usually changes his mind. “I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.”

Transformers: The Last Knight arrives in theatres on June 23. For a preview of the franchise’s latest transformation, check out the trailer below.