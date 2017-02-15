Share This: Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Promises ‘A World You’ve Never Seen Before’ Jon

With all the DC properties currently in development at Warner Bros., it would be reasonable to fear that attention to detail might suffer, particularly if you failed to appreciate the studio’s take on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and/or Suicide Squad. That said, Jason Momoa is confident that the team behind Aquaman is creating a vivid and unique world. “The cool thing with Aquaman is how it taps into the native culture and that’s something that we’re only taught a little about, so there’s a lot of interesting things,” he told Digital Trends. “I really think it’s the right time. It’s really cool. Zack [Snyder] is one of those perspectives on it and DC is really getting behind it. It was a ballsy step. They did it, and I’m extremely happy with the world they’ve created. It’s an honor to be part of this.”

Asked to elaborate on what we should expect from Aquaman, Momoa offered a very enthusiastic assessment of the script. “Let me just put it this way, I’ve never seen a movie that’s anything like this,” he said. “It’s going to be a world that you’ve never seen before, which is really cool. We went to space, we traveled all over different worlds, but we never went underwater. So it’s just a really cool spin on what’s below and it uses a lot of great movies that I already love—whether that be Raiders of the Lost Ark to Star Wars to Lord of the Rings to Romancing the Stone. It has a lot of really cool adventure, it’s funny and heroic, and there’s a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to.”

Aquaman doesn’t swim into theatres until October 5, 2018, but you can see the character in action 11 months earlier—when Justice League arrives later this year. Check out the Comic-Con teaser for that movie below.