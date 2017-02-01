Share This: Aquaman In Talks To Add An Oscar Winner To Its Cast Jon

DC and Warner’s new Batman movie seems to be moving backwards, but the companies’ Aquaman movie is continuing full speed ahead. Director James Wan (Furious 7, The Conjuring) has already done a table read with several of the film’s key cast members—including Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera, Queen of Atlantis), and Patrick Wilson (Orm the Oceanmaster)—and it now appears that he has selected two more key cast members.

First up is Wan’s countrymate Nicole Kidman—both hail from Australia, even though they were born elsewhere—who is in negotiations to play Atlanna, the title character’s mother. This may seem like a departure for the prestige picture veteran (she recently earned raves and her fourth Oscar nomination for Lion), but Kidman is no stranger to superhero movies, having previously appeared as Dr. Chase Meridian in 1995’s Batman Forever.

In other Aquaman casting news, it looks like The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the film’s villain, Black Manta. Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes and 24: Legacy’s Corey Hawkins were also in contention for the role, but the relatively inexperienced Abdul-Mateen—who made his big screen debut last month in Sidney Hall and also appears in May’s Baywatch—emerged victorious. According to Variety, the actor was also one of the finalists to play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Production on Aquaman gets underway in April, but don’t expect to see the title character in action until October 5, 2018—when the film finally arrives in theatres.