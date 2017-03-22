Share This: Who’s Coming Back For Ant-Man 2? Sara

2015’s Ant-Man was a welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is slated for a June 2018 release. Based on its title, it’s more than safe to assume that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return for the sequel as Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope van Dyne (the Wasp), and we know that Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Hope’s father and a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, will be reprising his role as well.

During a previous James Corden appearance, Sharon Stone also teased that she may have a “wee part” in an upcoming Marvel film. Ant-Man hinted at the fact that Hank Pym’s wife and the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne, may actually be alive even though her husband and daughter thought she had been dead for years, and Stone would be the perfect actor to take on the role if the theories are true and Janet makes an Ant-Man and the Wasp appearance. Plus, Sharon used the word “wee” (i.e. ant-sized) not once, but twice, which really says it all in our opinion.

The fate of some of Ant-Man‘s supporting characters, on the other hand, is yet to be determined. In an interview with Collider, Michael Peña—who plays Scott’s lovably talkative friend Luis—said that he hasn’t “gotten the phone call yet” and was unsure that he would be returning for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since that interview was published, however, pop culture news website LRM reported that Peña himself confirmed that he is, in fact, returning for the sequel, and a 2016 article posted by The Hollywood Reporter verified Peña’s return as well.

Judy Greer’s reappearance as Scott Lang’s ex-wife Maggie is similarly uncertain; earlier this week, she told Vulture that the members of the Ant-Man and the Wasp team “haven’t asked” her to return but that she’s “willing to campaign for it,” going on to tell Vulture how much she enjoyed working on the first film.

As the name of the movie suggests, Ant-Man and the Wasp will focus more on the dynamic between Scott, Hope, and Hank, particularly (and hopefully) on Hope embracing her new superhero alter-ego. With that in mind, we’d understand if Michael, Maggie, and the others took a back seat for this one, but we’d also be disappointed—we can never get enough of Luis’ long-winded stories.

It’ll be a while until Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theatres, but principal photography for the film is set to start in July, meaning that we can likely look forward to plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures and other tidbits in the near future.