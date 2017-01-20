How do you want to login to your Space account?

Anne Hathaway Controls A City-Destroying Kaiju In New Colossal Trailer

January 20, 2017
Julia
It’s only January, but the award for the year’s strangest film concept might already be going to Colossal.

The film stars Anne Hathaway as an American woman who learns she has been controlling a massive kaiju that’s currently crushing the city of Seoul. While she does use the connection for a bit of fun—who doesn’t want to see a giant monster dance?—she soon realizes that any trip or blunder could have majorly destructive consequences. The plot alone has sold us on how weird and awesome this film is going to be and the new trailer shows that they’re definitely not shying away from humour in this monster movie.

Colossal is directed by Nacho Vigalondo and stars Jason Sudeikis and Dan Stevens. You can check out the first trailer below.

Colossal had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is scheduled to stomp into theatres April 7.

In other Anne Hathaway news, it was just announced that she’ll be starring alongside Rebel Wilson in the classic comedy remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The original film, released in 1988, starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

The new film, titled Nasty Woman—a subtle reference to recent political incidents—is currently in pre-production.

The remake is the latest film to tap into the trend of gender-swapping roles among last year’s Ghostbusters and the upcoming Ocean’s Eight, which Hathaway also stars in.

