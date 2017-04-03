How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Annabelle: Creation Trailer Gives Us Another Reason To Be Scared Of Dolls

April 3, 2017
Hilary H

Dolls are creepy enough as it is, and they’ve inspired a whole run of scream-worthy horror films to the point where they’ve become a sub-genre of thriller on their own. (Raise your hand if Child’s Play ruined your childhood to a certain degree. Shudder.) Annabelle made for a chilling addition to this realm of horror, and its prequel, Annabelle: Creation, appears to be just as scary, if not more so.

Brought to you by The Conjuring universe, Annabelle: Creation goes back to the very beginning of her horrifying story. The glassy-eyed doll made her debut in the first moments of the 2013 film, and got a full-length feature treatment of her own in 2014’s Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation lays out exactly how a little girl’s accidental death connects to the cursed doll that would later bring death and destruction to a number of unlucky people before winding up in a (supposedly) secure glass case in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s house.

It all starts with a scary movie check list, basically: Creepy orphanage with mysteriously locked rooms? Got it. Two devastated parents with a painful past? Yup. Crucifixes, things that go bump in the night, and a girl who flips into demon mode in a second flat? The Annabelle: Creation trailer brings all of this to the tea party table, so rest (not so) assured that the movie is likely to have a whole lot more of all of the above.

Annabelle: Creation hits theatres—and your nightmares—on August 11.

