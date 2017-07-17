Share This: Win A Trip To The Annabelle: Creation Premiere In L.A.! Space

She’s back!

From New Line Cinema comes Annabelle: Creation, with David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) helming the follow up to 2014’s hugely successful Annabelle, which scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office during its run in theatres. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on The Conjuring hit movies.

To celebrate, we want to send you to the North American premiere in Los Angeles on August 7!

In Annabelle: Creation, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. They soon become the target of the doll maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

See the movie for yourself (and before all your friends do) by entering to win a trip to L.A. to attend the premiere of Annabelle: Creation below. The prize includes round-trip airfare for two, a two-night hotel stay, and tickets to the movie.

Annabelle: Creation is in theatres on August 11.