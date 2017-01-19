Share This: The New Animated Spider-Man Is Miles Morales, Not Peter Parker Jon

Writing-directing team Phil Lord and Chris Miller are among the busiest filmmakers in Hollywood. It’s a good thing there are two of them because they seem to be leading dual creative lives. Over the course of just a few years, they launched successful careers as feature filmmakers in both animation (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie) and live action (21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street). For the next chapter of their continuing saga, they will direct the Han Solo movie, while executive producing a standalone Spider-Man animated movie—that they also wrote.

In recent months, most updates on the Lord and Miller front have focused on the Han Solo movie, but Sony unleashed a series of tweets yesterday, ensuring that the Spider-Man animated movie stays on everyone’s radar. As it turns out, yesterday was Sony Animation Day, giving the studio an opportunity to unveil video of the filmmaking duo talking about their latest animated undertaking. The video hasn’t appeared online yet, but some newsworthy highlights have. For one, it was revealed that this is not another Peter Parker story:

.@PhilipLord and @ChrizMillr are bringing the Miles Morales story to the big screen in all-new animated stand-alone SPIDER-MAN feature. — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

This is a wise decision for several reasons. For one, it adds a little diversity to the overwhelmingly white world of superhero movies. This should also prevent Lord and Miller from covering the same territory as all those other recent Spider-Man movies, not to mention the one arriving in July (Spider-Man: Homecoming). When all is said and done, they plan to deliver all their signature ingredients:

From the video: Phil and Chris state the film “has a lot of heart, a lot of action, and a lot of laughs.” #SonyAnimationDay — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

When can you expect to see the animated Spider-Man movie in theatres? Sony has the answer to that question too: