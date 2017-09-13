Share This: Please Don’t Ask Andrew Garfield If He’s Seen Spider-Man: Homecoming Crystal

Andrew GarfieldÂ still hasn’t seenÂ Spider-Man: Homecoming. To be fair, he’s been busy gettingÂ rave reviewsÂ in The National Theatre’s acclaimed revival ofÂ Angels In AmericaÂ in London, which is gearing up for a limited run on Broadway next year. So, no, he doesn’t have an opinion on Peter Parker’s new suit or his countrymanÂ Tom Holland’s performance as the teenage web-slinger.

Believe us. We tried. When MTV News caught up with Garfield at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was promoting his new filmÂ BreatheÂ with co-star Claire Foy over the weekend, he told us he’s still “really excited” to watch itâ€”but not before he (lovingly) told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz to “fuck off” for asking.

It’s clear that Garfield has nothing nothing but admiration and respect for Holland, the young actor who’s currently donning the Spidey suit and webs on the big screen.

“I think he’s really, truly wonderful,” Garfield said of Holland. “Anyone who’s seenÂ The ImpossibleÂ knows that. Anyone who’s seenÂ Billy ElliotÂ knows that doubly.”

Garfield’s own turn as Spider-Man wasÂ cut shortÂ after 2014’sÂ The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but we’re happy to report that there’s no bad, radioactive spider blood between Spider-Men.

BreatheÂ hits theatresÂ October 13.