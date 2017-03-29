Share This: An Inconvenient Sequel Offers Surprising Hope For The Future Jon

Climate change wasn’t a new concept a decade ago, but the urgent threat it poses had yet to fully penetrate the mainstream. There are many reasons for this—most notably, the massive investments from the fossil fuel industry, suppressing damning science that they have been aware of for decades—and those destructive influences persist today. (Due to the continued suppression of climate science, environmental groups had to mobilize yesterday to warn the pubic about the dangers of Donald Trump’s latest attack on the environment.)

Fortunately, environmental activism has never been more widespread. A case could be made that this movement owes much of its current momentum to An Inconvenient Truth, the 2006 documentary built around Al Gore’s educational environmental slideshow. Giving terrifying dramatic shape to a potentially dry subject, this doc grossed an impressive $50 million worldwide and won an Oscar for Best Documentary.

Part of the reason for the film’s success is the hope that Gore allows into his occasionally apocalyptic warnings about the future—and you can expect this to continue in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. According to the official synopsis, we are on the brink of an energy revolution, whether Donald Trump and his allies in the fossil fuel industry like it or not: “Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes—in moments both private and public, funny and poignant—as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power arrives in theatres July 28. Check out the trailer below: