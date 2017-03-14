Share This: Spielberg’s Amazing Stories Remake Recruits Some Major Talent Sara

There’s no shortage of anthology television shows nowadays, but the upcoming Amazing Stories is shaping up to be one of the best.

You may know Bryan Fuller as the creator of such critically-acclaimed TV series as Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and a little show called Star Trek: Discovery. But what you might not know is that Fuller is behind the upcoming remake of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, a 1980s fantasy/sci-fi/horror anthology series that aired in the U.S. for two seasons on NBC.

Spielberg recruited several his famous friends, including Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, and Robert Zemeckis to help direct episodes of the original series, and the Amazing Stories remake won’t be short of high-profile talent, either. In a recent interview with Crave, Fuller revealed that Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick), and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service) have been added to the writing team for the revival.

While Gordon and Goldman are best known as writers and producers, with the latter having co-written X-Men: Days of Future Past and Kick-Ass, Oswalt and Nanjiani are better known as actors and comics who can also write—Oswalt has helped write several stand-up and variety specials and Nanjiani co-wrote the upcoming romantic comedy The Big Sick with Gordon.

News that Fuller would be taking over and reviving Amazing Stories came out all the way back in 2015, when Fuller revealed that Spielberg would have final say over which episodes and story lines from the original series would and could be included in the remake. At the time, Fuller also described the Amazing Stories recruitment process as “a development nursery,” explaining that he wanted “people to come in and tell us a story that they’re very excited about telling, and facilitate them telling it as well as I possibly can.”

Oswalt, Nanjiani, Gordon, and Goldman have all proven themselves to be excellent storytellers, and with the help of Fuller as well as executive producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank (The Americans, Under the Dome) the new Amazing Stories will likely be worth watching, even without Spielberg’s direct involvement.