Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant Sequel Starts Shooting Very Soon

It’s no surprise that Ridley Scott wants to make a bunch of Alien films connecting the series’ more recent reboot with its 1979 original, but we didn’t think he’d be shooting another sequel this fast.

With Alien: Covenant a mere 10 days away from release (look for our review next week), Scott has already told IGN that he’s presently working on the script, which he plans on shooting in just 14 months.

As for all that inexplicable plot stuff in 2012’s Prometheus, Scott also said that the story has always purposefully been left “wide open. That’s why I’m doing it, so you’re asking these questions.”

Even juicier were Scott’s comments on Neill Blomkamp’s now-scrapped Alien: Awakening:

“They wanted to do Alien, er, Awakening – Neill Blomkamp. I said fine. I was going to be the producer. If I could have, I would have. Except I do question – why have both [Blomkamp’s Alien and Scott’s Alien] out there? It seems like shooting your big toe off – it doesn’t make sense. But they didn’t go forward with it, Fox, so I just kind of kept out of it. I mean, I’d literally ignited this thing to bring it off the ground again, because it was lying there dormant on a shelf. I had this thing to bring it back up – but here we are.”

As for Scott’s future involvement in the Alien-verse, he’d like to keep making them on one key condition: “It’s good when it’s good. If the sequel’s good, then it’s worthwhile.”

Right now, Alien: Covenant has generally favourable reviews on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. The reception is no grand-slam, but it’s a far cry from Prometheus, which enjoyed lukewarm reviews from critics and a lot of flack from longstanding fans of the series.

Alien: Covenant is out next Friday, May 19. Check out the latest creepy promo clip below: