movie Alien: Covenant

Meet The Crew Of Alien: Covenant (Before They All Die)

February 23, 2017
Crystal

Alien: Covenant

    RELEASE
  • 05/19/2017

It’s all fun and games until someone chokes on a piece of space meatloaf. Sadly, that’s not the official log line for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, but that’s pretty much what happens in the film’s newly released prologue, directed by Luke Scott.

The special prologue, which debuted during Wednesday’s episode of the FX series Legion, introduces the crew of the Covenant (all couples), a colonization ship headed for a remote planet to form a human settlement, as they gather for a final meal before entering cryosleep. Michael Fassbender reprises his role as an android named David, seen here advising Katherine Waterston’s character Daniels on her vitamins and hydration—oh, and saving another member of the crew from choking on some dank space meatloaf. (Nice foreshadowing, Scott.) “I’ve got your back,” David says earnestly.

This is also our first official look at James Franco’s character, who appears to be the captain of the Covenant. But why is he so sick? (More foreshadowing.) And why the hell is Billy Crudup’s character so offended that he asked Daniels to deliver the pre-mission toast in his stead? (Rude.)

“It’s the first-ever large-scale colonization mission to come this far into our galaxy. We’re making history,” Daniels says. “I just want to say I couldn’t pick a better bunch of jerks to get marooned on a distant planet with. So, to the Covenant!”

Aww. It’s really a shame all of these jerks are going to die horrible deaths.

