Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill At The It Premiere

September 6, 2017
Crystal
It Premiere

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

It

    RELEASE
  • September 8, 2017

Bill SkarsgÃ¥rdÂ is completely unflappable. Just ask his older brother,Â Alexander.

The younger SkarsgÃ¥rd made his big debut at at the Hollywood premiere of Andy Muschietti’sÂ It, in which he portrays the creepy sewer-dwellingÂ Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and his older brothers Alexander, 41, andÂ Gustaf, 36, were there to cheer him on. Just look how proud they are of their little bro.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

 

They are presenting him to the Hollywood elite as if he’s the heir to the SkarsgÃ¥rd throne. (Sorry,Â Valter. You’re still my underrated fave.)

JB Lacroix/ WireImage/ Getty Images

 

But Alexander, whom you probably know fromÂ True BloodÂ orÂ TarzanÂ orÂ Big Little Lies, also took the opportunity to try and “scare” his baby brother on the red carpet. After all, as the oldest SkarsgÃ¥rd (there are six of them), it is his duty to terrorize his younger siblings, especially at fancy Hollywood functions.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

Bill, on the other hand, looks completely unfazed by his brother’s antics.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

Isn’t that right, Bill?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

Yep. He’s totally used to this.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage/ Getty Images

 

This is just an average Tuesday for Bill.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

Totally normal. (Let’s take a second to recognize Gustaf for his unwavering support in the wake of his older brother’s nonsense.)

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

When you grow up in the SkarsgÃ¥rd household, you develop an immunity to jump scares and public humiliation. Then again, when you grow up in the SkarsgÃ¥rd household, you’re also guaranteed to be at least 6’4″ and look like this:

Barry King/Getty Images

 

Seems like a fair trade-off.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

 

OK, but can we cast Alexander as the grown-up Bill Denbrough in theÂ ItÂ sequel? Pretty please?

