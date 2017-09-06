Share This: Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill At The It Premiere Crystal

Bill SkarsgÃ¥rdÂ is completely unflappable. Just ask his older brother,Â Alexander.

The younger SkarsgÃ¥rd made his big debut at at the Hollywood premiere of Andy Muschietti’sÂ It, in which he portrays the creepy sewer-dwellingÂ Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and his older brothers Alexander, 41, andÂ Gustaf, 36, were there to cheer him on. Just look how proud they are of their little bro.

They are presenting him to the Hollywood elite as if he’s the heir to the SkarsgÃ¥rd throne. (Sorry,Â Valter. You’re still my underrated fave.)

But Alexander, whom you probably know fromÂ True BloodÂ orÂ TarzanÂ orÂ Big Little Lies, also took the opportunity to try and “scare” his baby brother on the red carpet. After all, as the oldest SkarsgÃ¥rd (there are six of them), it is his duty to terrorize his younger siblings, especially at fancy Hollywood functions.

Bill, on the other hand, looks completely unfazed by his brother’s antics.

Isn’t that right, Bill?

Yep. He’s totally used to this.

This is just an average Tuesday for Bill.

Totally normal. (Let’s take a second to recognize Gustaf for his unwavering support in the wake of his older brother’s nonsense.)

When you grow up in the SkarsgÃ¥rd household, you develop an immunity to jump scares and public humiliation. Then again, when you grow up in the SkarsgÃ¥rd household, you’re also guaranteed to be at least 6’4″ and look like this:

Seems like a fair trade-off.

OK, but can we cast Alexander as the grown-up Bill Denbrough in theÂ ItÂ sequel? Pretty please?