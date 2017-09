Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill At The It Premiere

Share This: Alexander Skarsgård Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill At The It Premiere Crystal

Bill Skarsgård is completely unflappable. Just ask his older brother, Alexander.

The younger Skarsgård made his big debut at at the Hollywood premiere of Andy Muschietti’s It, in which he portrays the creepy sewer-dwelling Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and his older brothers Alexander, 41, and Gustaf, 36, were there to cheer him on. Just look how proud they are of their little bro.

They are presenting him to the Hollywood elite as if he’s the heir to the Skarsgård throne. (Sorry, Valter. You’re still my underrated fave.)

But Alexander, whom you probably know from True Blood or Tarzan or Big Little Lies, also took the opportunity to try and “scare” his baby brother on the red carpet. After all, as the oldest Skarsgård (there are six of them), it is his duty to terrorize his younger siblings, especially at fancy Hollywood functions.

Bill, on the other hand, looks completely unfazed by his brother’s antics.

Isn’t that right, Bill?

Yep. He’s totally used to this.

This is just an average Tuesday for Bill.

Totally normal. (Let’s take a second to recognize Gustaf for his unwavering support in the wake of his older brother’s nonsense.)

When you grow up in the Skarsgård household, you develop an immunity to jump scares and public humiliation. Then again, when you grow up in the Skarsgård household, you’re also guaranteed to be at least 6’4″ and look like this:

Seems like a fair trade-off.

OK, but can we cast Alexander as the grown-up Bill Denbrough in the It sequel? Pretty please?