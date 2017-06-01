How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Dan Stevens Weighs In On The Best Song From Beauty And The Beast

June 1, 2017
Crystal

The music from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is as timeless as the film itself. So when legendary composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice were asked to create new material for the live-action version of the 1991 animated classic, starring Emma Watson as Belle, it was undoubtedly a tall order. But what they created were three new songs as unforgettable and heartwarming as the tale as old as time.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the home-release of Beauty and the Beast, out on Blu-ray and digital June 6, Menken explains his process for creating two of the film’s touching new tunes: “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever?”

Trending
RELATED
Opinion
A Brief History Of Wonder Woman
Review
Gal Gadot Is About To Make Wonder Woman Your New Favourite Superhero
Review
Logan Is Worth Sinking Your Claws Into On Blu-ray
News
Doug Liman Talks Edge Of Tomorrow Sequel And Living With Meticulous Clea...
INNERSPACE CLIPS