Share This: Dan Stevens Weighs In On The Best Song From Beauty And The Beast Crystal

The music from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is as timeless as the film itself. So when legendary composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice were asked to create new material for the live-action version of the 1991 animated classic, starring Emma Watson as Belle, it was undoubtedly a tall order. But what they created were three new songs as unforgettable and heartwarming as the tale as old as time.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the home-release of Beauty and the Beast, out on Blu-ray and digital June 6, Menken explains his process for creating two of the film’s touching new tunes: “Days in the Sun” and “How Does a Moment Last Forever?”