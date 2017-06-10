How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Ben Affleck Mourns The Loss Of Iconic Batman Actor Adam West

June 10, 2017
Hilary H

Ben Affleck is the latest actor to don the cape of the Dark Knight, and he’s paying his respects to the actor who “exemplified heroism” and originated the role of Batman on the big screen.

Adam West, the actor who played the Batman of television series and film based on the adventures of the Gotham crimefighter in the ’60s, passed away at the age of 88 on June 10. As West was revered for his iconic portrayal of the DC hero, several of his famous fans out of Hollywood—from Conan O’Brien to Jaden Smith—mourned the loss of the great talent.

Affleck will reprise his role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in Justice League, and clearly, West’s impact is a formative one, and one Affleck and the other actors who’ve taken up his mantle especially appreciate: “Thank you for showing us all how it’s done.”

