Adam Driver Hints At What's Next For Star Wars And Kylo Ren

For the first time in history, Lucasfilm just delivered Star Wars films in two consecutive years, so fans of the franchise don’t have much to complain about. That said, the next 11 months are going to be unbearable for Star Wars fans—in the best possible way—as anticipation levels for Episode VIII are through the roof. In his recent interviews, Adam Driver has only added to the excitement, describing director Rian Johnson as “a brilliant filmmaker,” who also happened to write a “remarkable” script.

But what exactly should we expect from Episode VIII? Speaking to Collider, Driver advised audiences to prepare for “nuance and ambiguity,” as Johnson’s “not dumbing anything down.” As for Kylo Ren, the actor says this film gave him an exciting opportunity to look beyond the character’s dark side and explore the humanity often missing from movie villains.

“Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, and I’m aware of that, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general,” he explained on Larry King Now. “There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, that kind of make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me. And George Lucas originally—a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with J.J. and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.”

While it may take some time to wrap your head around that description, you’ve got plenty of time to do it—11 months and nine days to be exact.