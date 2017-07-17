How do you want to login to your Space account?

Chris Pine Is Trapped Between Dimensions In The First A Wrinkle In Time Teaser

July 17, 2017
Hilary H

Disney

At long last, it’s finally here: The first trailer for A Wrinkle in Time has dropped, and the amount of fantastical action, intrigue, and creepily ominous tension it offers up—not to mention a good case of crazy eyes (and hair) courtesy of Chris Pine—is enough to make us wish that the spring of 2018 would just hurry up and get here already.

The Ava DuVernay-directed Disney epic is a surreal screen adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1963 novel, and stars Pine as Dr. Murry, a scientist who cracked a code for interplanetary travel that resulted in his mysterious, dimension-hopping disappearance.

His daughter, Meg (played by Storm Reid), son, Charles (Deric McCabe), and Meg’s classmate, Calvin (Levi Miller), then begin a cosmic expedition to find him, and they do so with the help of three women—Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), and Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon).

It’s brief and clocks in at under two minutes, but between the insane special effects, the incredible detail in every shot, every single look rocked by the Mrs. trio, the promise of an astounding clash between good and evil for the ages, and this haunting cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” by Eurythmics, this trailer has us HYPED.

A Wrinkle in Time is set to hit theatres on March 9, 2018.

