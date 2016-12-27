Share This: 8 Awesome Things We’ll Remember Carrie Fisher For Corrina

In yet another bit of ‘Ugh, 2016, I can’t even’ news, this year to out-suck all other years has stolen actor Carrie Fisher (because why just take Prince when you can have Princess Leia, too?). Fisher, who had a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight last Friday, died in L.A. earlier today.

We instantly loved the funny, kick-ass actor and author the second we saw her (in her second-ever movie role) as Leia Organa, the princess-turned-Rebel-general in the Star Wars saga. And while it’s that iconic character everyone immediately thinks of, Fisher made us laugh a lot through her movies, her writing, and (always) her amazingly candid interviews. Here are the moments we’ll remember her for:

1. For her lightsaber-worthy zingers in A New Hope

Though Fisher claimed that she would have preferred to play Han Solo in the Star Wars movies, Leia’s sarcasm, wit, and constant verbal evisceration of Han made Fisher’s character our favourite while making it impossible to imagine anyone else in the role.

2. For doing her own stunts in that gold bikini

Fisher told the Guardian: “I had a lot of fun killing Jabba the Hutt. They asked me on the day if I wanted to have a stunt double kill Jabba. No! That’s the best time I ever had as an actor. And the only reason to go into acting is if you can kill a giant monster.”

3. For her OTHER awesome big screen roles

Regardless of memorable parts in movies like The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, The ‘Burbs, and When Harry Met Sally, Fisher was fully aware that nothing inspired fandom like her role as Leia. “I am Princess Leia,” she joked, “no matter what. If I were trying to get a good table, I wouldn’t say I wrote Postcards. Or, if I’m trying to get someone to take my check and I don’t have ID, I wouldn’t say, ‘Have you seen Harry Met Sally?’ Princess Leia will be on my tombstone.”

4. Speaking of Postcards from the Edge…

None other than Meryl Streep played the semi-autobiographical film role as penned by Fisher in her 1987 novel about an actress fresh out of rehab. The movie has a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes—that’s higher than Return of the Jedi.

5. For playing herself

Or a hilariously hyperbolic version of herself on shows like Sex and the City, The Big Bang Theory, and in David Cronenberg’s dark Hollywood satire, Maps To The Stars. On Family Guy, she voiced Peter’s boss, Angela who plays Star Wars character Mon Mothma in one episode (so meta). The highlight, however, was Fisher’s turn on 30 Rock playing Liz Lemon’s hero, author Rosemary Howard—ironic, considering who Liz Lemon’s other hero is.

6. For bringing her attitude and her service dog, Gary on the talk show circuit

When it came time for Fisher to promote her return to the Star Wars universe, the interview question everyone kept pestering her with was about her weight. How much did she lose? How did she lose it? Does she work out? Fisher responded in the only way a reasonable human could, by calling the question what it was: stupid and boring.

7. For keeping the secret revealed in her book The Princess Diarist under wraps for four decades

Han and Leia, a thing in real life? Minds. Blown.

8. For ditching her princess past to become a Rebel general in The Force Awakens

And leading the way for other young Rebel women to keep up the ass-kicking.