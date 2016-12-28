Share This: 17 Things We Can’t Wait For In 2017 Jon

As 2016 winds to a close, we’re all being bombarded with lists of the year’s best movies, TV, games, comics, and tech. Even if you’ve gone out of your way to keep up with the best of the best, there’s a good chance you failed because there’s simply too much out there.

With that in mind, here’s your guide to the year ahead—stripped to the essentials. If spare time is at a premium in 2017, this is the entertainment you can’t afford to miss.

1. Star Wars: Episode VIII

News Star Wars movies are fast becoming a December holiday tradition and you can expect that to continue next year when Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia (R.I.P.), and company return in Episode VIII, the still-mysterious Force Awakens sequel that seems destined to break box office records.

2. Star Trek: Discovery

This new Star Trek TV series has experienced some hiccups on its way to the small screen—for one, showrunner Bryan Fuller jumped ship in October—but a promising cast of Klingons and crew give us good reason to tune in when this series arrives on Space in May.

3. Your favourite Space shows return

In addition to promising new series like Star Trek: Discovery, Space viewers can look forward to new seasons of Dark Matter, Doctor Who, The Expanse, Orphan Black, and much more.

4. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Noticing a trend here? Yes, 2017 is going to be a big year for space travel entertainment. Featuring new-and-improved gameplay, the latest installment in the Mass Effect series comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in March. While this isn’t officially the beginning of a new trilogy, creative director Mac Walters has offered hints in that direction.

5. Project Scorpio

If you’ve had a chance to demo some virtual reality over the holidays, you have a pretty good idea where gaming is going in the years ahead. That’s just one of the possibilities that Project Scorpio brings to Xbox when it upgrades the popular gaming console in 2017.

6. Ghostbusters 101

Old school Ghostbusters fans had trouble embracing the 2016 big screen reboot for several reasons. Those who simply missed the original characters should find a worthwhile compromise in Ghostbusters 101, the new comic that brings together ghost-fighting foursomes old and new.

7. John Wick comics

One of the surprise movie hits of 2014, John Wick inspired two important pieces of 2017 entertainment: a sequel and a new comic series. Created by Dynamite Entertainment—the company behind the recent James Bond comics—John Wick hits newsstands this spring.

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

If the trailer above isn’t reason enough to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when it arrives on May 5, see it for Baby Groot, Kurt Russell, or the beheading of Chris Pratt.

9. Spider-Man: Homecoming

While there has been no shortage of Spider-Man movies in recent years, the character has been unfairly excluded from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With contractual issues worked out and Tom Holland on board for the foreseeable future, the character finally has a launching pad that will allow him to spend more quality time with his Marvel superhero peers.

10. Nintendo Switch

It’s no accident that Nintendo has been a gaming superpower for the last three decades. In its constant pursuit of innovation, the company has created Nintendo Switch, a TV-connected console that doubles as a portable device, allowing you to stay immersed in the gaming world no matter where you happen to be.

11. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo’s new Zelda game was on this list last year, only to fall victim to further delays. While some fans are undeniably frustrated, all that extra work is likely to pay off when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hits Nintendo Switch and Wii U in 2017.

12. War for the Planet of the Apes

For those of us who felt underwhelmed by Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was a shocking surprise: a rare Apes movie worthy of the 1968 original. With director Matt Reeves returning to finish what he started, we can only assume that War for the Planet of the Apes will offer more of its predecessor’s inspired movie magic.

13. Game of Thrones Season 7

A case could be made that Game of Thrones is the most popular show on television—at least among illegal downloaders. That’s likely to continue when the series returns to HBO this June for season seven.

14. Westworld Season 2

As a screenwriter, Jonathan Nolan has been in his brother Christopher’s shadow ever since he wrote the story that became Memento. However, this epic HBO series—a hit worthy of Game of Thrones—confirms that he’s a powerful creative force with or without his bro.

15. South Park: The Fractured but Whole

If you manage to get your hands on a Nosulus Rift, the new South Park game really stinks—and that’s a good thing! After a brief delay, Matt Parker and Trey Stone’s latest triumph of gross-out gameplay (a sequel to 2014’s The Stick of Truth) comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2017.

16. Resident Evil 7

If you were lucky enough to play P.T.—the terrifying teaser for Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro’s unrealized Silent Hill game—you should be very happy to learn that Resident Evil 7 is earning comparisons to that promising experiment. This game comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 24.

17. Wonder Woman

In a normal year, Justice League might be the most anticipated new DC movie, but with faith in Zack Snyder at an all-time low, that movie’s anticipation levels have been surpassed by the movie built around Batman v Superman’s most respected ingredient: Wonder Woman.