107 Kim Possible Facts You Did But Also Didn't Need To Know

We’ve been calling and beeping Kim Possible for almost 15 years now and still demanding that Taco Bell add the “Naco” to its menu. The Disney animated series, which left the air in 2007, continues to inspire fan art, memes, and cosplayers.

As part of their “107 Facts” video series, YouTuber Channel Frederator went sleuthing and uncovered an ungodly amount of Kim Possible information, including casting changes and animation styles, as well as how the fourth season even came to be.